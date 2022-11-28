Life › Human interest

Cameroon:Landslide kills 14 at funeral in Yaounde

Published on 28.11.2022 at 00h35 by Journalducameroun

At least 14 persons were killed in the Damas neighbourhood in Yaounde following a landslide that occured on Sunday, November 27, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, the landslide occurred as the victims were attending a funeral at a field just beneath a hill.

“The land slide killed 14 people and over ten taken to the various hospitals. We have carried the corpses to the mortuary of (the Yaounde) Central Hospital while the search for other corpses is going on,” Naseri Paul Bea said.

The governor who described the area where the incident occurred as a “very dangerous” and “risky zone” called on the population to evacuate the area temporarily in order to enable forces of law and order to conduct investigations.

