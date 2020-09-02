Cameroon:Laureates of maiden edition of ‘Best Talent Award’ unveiled’

The winners of the first edition of the Best Talent Award were unveiled at the weekend in Douala during the prize-giving ceremony.

The award organized by Yani Africa, a Douala-based structure specialized in events management, seeks to promote talents in the cultural and media landscape in Cameroon.

The event brought together administrative authorities as well as leading names in the entertainment industry as fifteen talents were crowned in the first phase of the event.

In this phase held at the Bonamoussadi square in Douala, mostly radio personalities and comedians were crowned with Julie Ngue, presenter of “Paroles de Femmes” on Equinoxe TV, receiving the prize for the best talk show in Cameroon. Douala-based Cabrel Nanjip was crowned best humorist while Muriel Blanche went home with the prize of the best actress in the cinema category. Comedian, Monica went home with an honorary award for her contribution to the comedy sector in Cameroon.

On the other hand, urban music artiste Minks was crowned best male artiste in his category while Adela Bikim scooped the prize for the best makossa rhythm.

There was also a special prize in Literature for Junior Haussin for his initiative that promotes reading and literature nationwide.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hall could not take more than fifty persons, including guests and winners so the organisers scheduled the event into two phases.

The second phase of the event will hold on September 25 and will see about fifteen laureates receive their prizes from the organizers.

In this phase, Salatiel is expected to receive the prize of the best beat maker in Cameroon, Steve Fah as the best blogger and web influencer or Don Jumper as the best entertainment talk show host.