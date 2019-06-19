Cameroon:Lead counsel for detained Ambazonia leaders sacked

The lead counsel of the detained Ambazonia leaders, Barrister Fru John Nsoh has been recused from the college of lawyers detained their clients, sources have said.

During a press conference in Yaounde, lawyers of the detained separatist leaders said Barrister Fru John Nsoh had recused himself following his various media outings which the considered reckless and unprofessional.

During a press conference in Yaounde, Assistant lead Counsel Paddy Young said the decision was taken unanimously by the college of lawyers as they decried the media outings of Barrister Fru John Nsoh.

Barrister Nsoh’s media outings were “unprofessionam, unethical and illegal,” the lawyers said while adding that his attitude betrays the fiduciary duty that he owes his clients.

Consequently, Barrister Fru John Nsoh has recused himself as lead counsel and any actions that he undertakes will have not bearing on the trial of their clients going forward, the lawyers concluded.

Their outing came just 24 hours to to the trial of the detained leaders which resumes at the Yaounde Military tribunal today.