Cameroon:Lebialem SDO threatens civil servants to return to work or face sanctions

The Senior Divisional Officer of Lebialem has called on civil servants and contract workers in his jurisdiction to resume work or face severe sanctions.

In a release signed by the Assisstant Divisional Officer on behalf of the SDO, workers who have deserted their duty post since April 25 have until Monday March 25 to resume work or face severe sanctions.

The Senior Divisional Officer also called on the population to return to their residences promising security measures are being taken by administration for lasting peace to reign in the division.

Many civil servants as well as state officials in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have deserted their duty posts since the escalation of violence in these regions.