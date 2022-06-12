Cameroon:HRM John Elufa Manga Williams crowned as Paramount Ruler of Limbe

The era of His Royal Majesty John Elufa Manga Williams as Paramount Ruler of Limbe has officially begun.

The new Paramount Ruler of Limbe was presented to the public on Saturday, June 11 during a public ceremony held at the the Limbe Centenary Stadium.

In attendance was the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, other government ministers, traditional rulers across the country and guests who trooped into Limbe to witness this historic occasion.

The last time the population of Limbe witnessed a coronation ceremony was over six decades ago and thus could not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as they turned out in their numbers to commune with their new ruler.

The Ikanea (Great Ruler) HRM John Elufa Manga Williams arrived through the sea on June 10 to the enthronement shrine as part of a variety of traditional rites.

With the traditional rites in the sea and forests taking place on June 1o, the stage was set for the presentation of the Paramount Ruler to the public the next day.

The Ikanea instilled new hope in the population of Limbe and promised to work with them to keep this great kingdom afloat.

‘Limbe, former Victoria, shall smile again. We need concerted efforts,’ he told the population that turned out massively in their numbers.

The population of Limbe has equally embraced the king’s call for unity as they have pledged to give him all the support necessary to lead them through.

‘I am grateful to be part of this event and I pray God grants our ruler wisdom to handle the affairs of Limbe,’ Catherine Lekeya, a member of the Limbe elite said.

On his part, Moki Monono, quarter head of Newtown East said he expected more peace to reign in Limbe.

Saturday’s coronation ceremony was a culmination of week-long activities that started on June 8 with traditional dances, wrestling… as well as an ecumenical service.