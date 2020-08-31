Culture › Books

Cameroon:Anglophone literary icon Shadrach Ambanasom dies aged 70

Published on 01.09.2020 at 00h47 by JournalduCameroun

Renowned writer Shadrach Ambanassom Passed away over the weekend after suffering from a brief illness.

He has served as an Associate Professor and Head of the English Department at the Higher Teachers’ Training College Annexe, Bambili, University of Yaounde I.

Among his most prominent works is Son of the Native Soil which was part of the syllabus of the GCE Ordinary Level for about a decade before it was replaced in 2017 by The Immortal Seed.

He equally authored other works like The Radical Romantics: An Introduction (2001), as well as Education of the Deprived: The Dregs of Humanity (2005).

