Renowned writer Shadrach Ambanassom Passed away over the weekend after suffering from a brief illness.

He has served as an Associate Professor and Head of the English Department at the Higher Teachers’ Training College Annexe, Bambili, University of Yaounde I.

Among his most prominent works is Son of the Native Soil which was part of the syllabus of the GCE Ordinary Level for about a decade before it was replaced in 2017 by The Immortal Seed.

He equally authored other works like The Radical Romantics: An Introduction (2001), as well as Education of the Deprived: The Dregs of Humanity (2005).