Cameroon:Literary icon, Shadrach Ambanasom goes home on Sept. 25

Published on 17.09.2020 at 22h29 by JournalduCameroun

The fallen  former lecturer at the Higher Teachers’ Training College Annexe in Bambili, Shadrach Ambanasom will be laid to rest on Friday, September 25.

The author of several literary works will be given an academic honours by his peers of the University of Bamenda, hours after the removal of his mortal remains for the Regional Hospital before a funeral mass which will lead to  the lowering of the casket at his family residence in Bambili.

Professor Shadrach Ambanassom died on August 28 in Bamenda at the age of 70 after suffering from a brief illness.

