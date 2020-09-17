Cameroon:Literary icon, Shadrach Ambanasom goes home on Sept. 25

The fallen former lecturer at the Higher Teachers’ Training College Annexe in Bambili, Shadrach Ambanasom will be laid to rest on Friday, September 25.

The author of several literary works will be given an academic honours by his peers of the University of Bamenda, hours after the removal of his mortal remains for the Regional Hospital before a funeral mass which will lead to the lowering of the casket at his family residence in Bambili.

Professor Shadrach Ambanassom died on August 28 in Bamenda at the age of 70 after suffering from a brief illness.