Cameroon:Local authorities intensify Coronavirus screening in Douala

Public health authorities in Douala have announced the re-intensification of screening in order to prevent a second wave of infections of the COVID-19.

According to the Littoral Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Albert Mambo Maka, screening will now be conducted at all the health districts in Douala. The screenings will be carried out in nine diagnostic and control units as well as by mobile teams.

Equally, in accordance with the instructions of the Regional Delegate of Public Health the Douala General Hospital and Laquintinie Hospital, which have standard laboratories, will will be charged with analysing the samples from the 9 diagnostic centers.

The re-intensification of screening as well as reactivation of the strategy to fight against the pandemic in Douala comes at a time a region as witnessed a slight resurgence of cases.

According to local health authorities, the resurgence of Covid-19 is due to the non respect of barrier measures by the population as the Governor of the Littoral Region has on several occasions warned on the dangers of flouting these measures.

On January 5, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua and the Regional Delegate of Public Health launched the second phase of the campaign awareness-raising strategy to avoid a new wave of contaminations.

This campaign is aimed at re-mobilising administrations, religious, political, authorities, the civil society as well as the media … to assist in raising awareness in order to challenge the populations to respect the barrier measures. According to Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, 606 people were recently tested, 171 recoveries registered and one death recorded on January 4, 2021.