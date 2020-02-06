The locality of Balikumbat, North West Region is actively bracing up to join the rest of the nation in celebrating the 54 edition of the Youth Day.

Youth Day celebrations have been timid in the locality in the past years due to the security situation but since the population rose up against armed separatist fighters threatening their peace.

They have since been carrying out community activities ahead of the celebrations with clean up campaigns launched earlier this week.

After rising up to separatist activities in recent months, the local population came out in their numbers on Tuesday, January 4 to clean up the grand stand as young boys mounted the roof to paint it in the national colours.

The grand stand had equally been in control of the Ambazonia separatist fighters in the locality who had painted it to their colours.

However, the recent turn of events in the locality has seen the population rise up against these separatist fighters and say not to their activities in the locality.