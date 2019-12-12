Cameroon:Magil begins work on Olembe sports complex

Work is set to effectively resume at the Olembe sports complex as the new construction firm Magil transported in the first contingent of equipment to the site.

It was a busy day at the complex in the outskirts of Yaounde on Monday as 31 truckload of equipment arrived the site from Douala that morning.

Close to a dozen more trucks arrived with equipment on Tuesday destined for the main stadium as all is now set for works to move at full speed.

« The trucks have brought in cranes, generators and other materials necessary for the construction of this complex. We will immediately start working on the pitch, lighting, drainage and other peripherial workd around the stadium, » Franck Mathière, Director of International Operations at Magil Construction said.

He added that they will focus work on they main stadium for the moment which is the area of interest of the Confederation of African Football, CAF as they embark on another inspection mission in the months ahead.

To ensure work goes on at a speedy pace, Magil Construction was already carrying out interviews on site on Monday and Frank Mathière said they hope to recruit 300 persons for a start and over 1000 by the start of next year.