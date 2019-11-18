Cameroon:Mamfe Bishop calls on runaway elected officials to resign

The Bishop of Mamfe His Lordship Andrew Nkea has called on runaway elected representatives in the South West Region to resign after failing to protect their people.

Bishop Andrew Nkea was speaking at the weekend in Buea while presenting the post dialogue caravan for the South West Region.

The Bishop who is the chairperson of the caravan in the South West Region said some of the officials who have abandoned their people have failed them.

He said the people can not listen to them now given that they have not been by their side all through the trying moments.

He urged all those in the post dialogue caravan to mbe soft spoken, tactfmul and avoid political sentiments when sensitising the population.