Cameroon:Man assaulted by employees in own plantation

Martin Kongnyuy, owner of a plantation in Foumbot, West region, was only saved thanks to the prompt intervention of local residents.

He was assaulted by two of his employees, one aged 16 and the other 21. According to neighbours, the two workers tied him up, beat him with machetes before taking the sum of 700,000 CFA francs. Left for dead, the victim was rushed to hospital where he received appropriate treatment before subsequently filing a complaint with the competent authorities.

Having initially taken refuge in the North-West, the alleged attackers subsequently returned to Limbe in the South-West, where they were arrested thanks to the collaboration between the police units of the three regions.

They are currently being detained at the Public Security station in Foumbot where the crime was committed.