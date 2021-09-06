Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Man suspected of vehicle theft nabbed in Eseka

Published on 06.09.2021 at 13h36 by JournalduCameroun

A man suspected of stealing vehicles in Douala has been arrested by elements of the National Gendarmerie and presented to the public.

The man, 23, was arrested on August 30 by elements of the Eseka Gendarmerie Company Headquarters.

He is accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of August 8 in the Logbaba neighbourhood in Douala after knocking out the driver with a club while the latter was parked.

The suspect then fled to Eseka where he took refuge while trying to sell the vehicle. Investigations between gendarmes in Douala and Eseka led to his arrest and detention last week as investigations have been opened.

 

