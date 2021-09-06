A man suspected of stealing vehicles in Douala has been arrested by elements of the National Gendarmerie and presented to the public.

The man, 23, was arrested on August 30 by elements of the Eseka Gendarmerie Company Headquarters.

He is accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of August 8 in the Logbaba neighbourhood in Douala after knocking out the driver with a club while the latter was parked.

The suspect then fled to Eseka where he took refuge while trying to sell the vehicle. Investigations between gendarmes in Douala and Eseka led to his arrest and detention last week as investigations have been opened.