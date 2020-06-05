Culture › Music

Cameroon:Manu Dibango’s family debunks Papillon’s commemoration initiative

Published on 05.06.2020 at 19h06 by JournalduCameroun

The family of the legendary Manu Dibango who passed away recently due to the COVID-19 has debunked reports circulating of a concert in honour of the fallen artiste.

A poster has been circulating online bearing the image of the legendary artiste as well as logos of companies announcing homage to the artiste but the family has now come out to dissaociate itself from the initiative.

“Manu Dibango’s family informs the public that no event, commemoration, homage is being organized in the artiste’s name. We call on (artiste) Papillon to kindly withdraw the project he is currently presenting to authorities and business persons in order to get subventions,” the family said in a statement.

“The family will inform the public, friends and fans of Manu Dibango of the date of any due homage at the right time,” the family added while equally calling on the public to be vigilant.

