Cameroon:Maroua Regional Hospital gets new scanner

The Maroua Regional Hospital now has a new digital scanner to boost health care provision in the facility.

The equipment was acquired and installed last week during an official ceremony presided over by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda in the presence of the United Nations Under-Secretary / Director of the UNDP Regional Office , Ahunna Eziakonwa and the Governor of the Far North Region? Midjiyawa Bakari.

This 64-strip scanner was acquired by the Government of Cameroon with the support of the Islamic Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme as the executing agency.

Inaugurating the items, the Minister of Public Health said they come to respond to the medical needs of the population of the Far North Region and its environs. To that effect, he called on the director of the Maroua Regional Hospital to make these devices accessible to all at a lower cost. He further announced that in the coming months, the Region will receive three more scanners.

He used the opportunity to praise the health workers at the facility who are at the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other diseases, for their quality work to ensure the population remains healthy and safe.

He challenged them to pursue the implementation of the Head of State’s vision to offer quality health care and services to citizens by transforming the health care system which today is a reality with the acquisition of quality equipment for their health facility.

On her part, the United Nations Under-Secretary / Director of the UNDP Regional Office , Ahunna Eziakonwa, praised Cameroon for the strides it is making in health care provision for its citizens and hoped the scanner will meet the health needs of the population.