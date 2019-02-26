Cameroon:Maurice Kamto returns to court today

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto will return to the Yaounde military tribunal today where he is supposed to meet a judge.

Kamto’s hearing with the judge is scheduled for 9 A.M after it was postponed last Thursday due to the opening of the judicial year at the Supreme Court.

Maurice Kamto was last at the Yaounde military tribunal two weeks ago where he was presented before prosecutors and charged with rebellion, insurrection amongst others. He was then transferred from his cell at the Special Operations Unit to the Kondengui Maximum security prison.

Today’s hearing comes after a tense weekend at the headquarters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement in Yaounde after troops where deployed to counter any disorder that could ensue as the party launched an operation to recruit new members.