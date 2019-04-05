Cameroon:Mayor Ekema seals shops respecting Ambazonia lockdown in Buea

The Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge has sealed the premises of at least twenty businesses that remained closEd on Friday in his municipality, sources have said.

The Mayor had warned on Thursday that businesses respecting the ghost town operations will be sealed for thirty days beginning April 5.

Matching words to action, the Mayor went down the streets of Buea from Molyko to Buea to ensure shops are open while placing a seal on shops that remained closed.

Amongst the shops sealed are agencies belonging to a mobile telecommunications agencies, banks, microfinance institutions as well as other popular businesses.

Several persons have argued they don’t feel secured to open their shops with the threats from separatists and frequent clashes with security forces.

In several meetings with the Mayor, they expressed their wish to open their business premises if their lives and businesses.