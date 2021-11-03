Culture › Media

Cameroon:Media Diplomatic network created to fight crimes against journalists

Published on 03.11.2021 at 13h41 by JournalduCameroun

A new network that brings together brings together embassies, media professionals and lawyers and other civil society activists has seen the light of day.

The Media Freedom Coalition Diplomatic Network was set up in Yaounde on Monday, November 1 during a dinner organized at the residence of the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon.

At least eight diplomatic missions in Cameroon presently form part of the network, among them, Canada, Britain, France and Germany who are all members of the global coalition for media freedom.

The Media Freedom Network will work in collaboration with UNESCO to implement its activities which will be designed after consultations with the various stakeholders.

According to Richard Bale, the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, the network will serve as a platform to exchange with the media, discuss and address some challenges faced by media professionals.

The network will equally serve as an important tool to fight to end impunities for crimes against journalists, he added.

On his part, Khaled Salah, the Director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for Central Africa which is the implementing partner proposed members of the platform meet every three months to review activities.

“We hope to be able to advocate in favour of upgrading media freedom which we all believe works for better governance,” the Canadian Ambassador said.

Representatives of media associations present at the launch used the opportunity to present some challenges in the media landscape and hoped such a network could help find lasting solutions.

“We are delighted with the creation of such a platform which only comes to reinforce our quest for a strong press that works to advance democracy and development.

