Cameroon:Members of Women’s Football League installed

Memebers of the Transitional Committee of the nely created Women’s Football League have been installed as a new era opens in the women’s game in Cameroon.

The five-man committe headed by Celine Eko was installed on Friday September 6 by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

Other members of the committee include Vice President Yvonne Atsa who, Ufei Nseke, Rachel Awoung Nkeing Sonkin and Marthe Mouaha epse Dikongho.

The committee has a transitional mandate of two year that runs from September 4, 2019 to September 3, 2021.

“This is an historic day because one of our (campaign) promises was to set up the Women’s Football League and today we have done it. Women’s Football today as you know is one of the most important event of the century and we want to give it all the attention it deserves”, Seidou Mbombo Njoya said while installing the committee.

“Ccameroon is a household name in the continent and there are talents here no doubt about that, so we have given the responsibility to some women to take in charge their football”, he added.

The committee has as main task to develop the women’s game from grassroots level to the top while ensuring the perfect organisation of the Women’s football championship. They are also tasked with encouraging and promoting more women to get into football management and administration.

It should be recalled that the creation of the committee was one of the major resolutions taken by the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation that met last week in Yaounde and the President of the body immediately proceeded to action by appointing its members.