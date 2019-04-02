Cameroon:Minister suspends three nurses for filming dying student in Douala hospital

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie has suspended three nurses at the Deido District hospital for unprofessionalism.

In a release signed on Tuesday April 2, the nurses have bee suspended for three months for demonstrating unprofessionalism in handling the case of the stabbed student of the Government Bilingual High School Deido who was brought to the hospital and later died.

The nurses, Ndonda epse Mbella Fidèle Marie, Ntogni Celestine epse Kouamo and Nlontchi Ndeko were all found guilty of filming the dying student and later sharing the images on social media.

The Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie had immediately condemned the act and called on authorities of the hospîtal to carry out proper investigations on the matter.