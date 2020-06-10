Cameroon:More Coronavirus sampling centres go operational in Yaounde

The collection of samples for the COVID-19 test has been intensified in Yaounde with the creation of makeshift centres across the city.

Close to ten new sampling sites have gone operation in the city and residents troop in to get themselves tested.

One of the sampling points opened at the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports stadium, receives patients on a daily basis from 8am to 4pm and even beyond.

Here, tents have been erected for visitors who wait t take turns for their samples to be collected. When they arrive, they are given tickets so as to be served accordingly.

“I have been here since morning for my turn. I came for the test because I have not been feeling too well all these days and I think it is important to take the test,” Emmanuel Tah, a resident of the Essos neighbourhood who came for testing on Tuesday morning said.

After exercising some patience, he finally gets his sample taken as the health workers on the site equally offer some advice and counseling to him as well as all those who are going through the exercise. They leave the sampling point satisfied while hoping to get their results before 72 hours by SMS or they pass at the designated centre to collect them.