› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon:MPs face backlash over letter to US Congress

Published on 02.03.2021 at 13h46 by JournalduCameroun

Some Members of Parliament who recently addressed a letter to the US Congress on the situation in Cameroon have come under heavy criticism from political actors, the civil society and the public.

In the letter, the members of the lower house of parliament accused the US Congress of misleading the public on the situation in Cameroon. They accused the US Congress of fueling the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon with their critical position.

However, the letter has not gone done well with the population since it was released to the public.

Jean Michel Nintcheu, Member of Parliament of the Social Democratic Front hit out at his peers for addressing the letter describing it as gross disregard to the sufferings of the people of the North West and South Wes Regions of Cameroon.

Surprisingly, SDF parliamentarian, Honourable Joshua Osih signed the letter and has since come out to defend himself in the face of heavy criticisms.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top