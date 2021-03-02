Cameroon:MPs face backlash over letter to US Congress

Some Members of Parliament who recently addressed a letter to the US Congress on the situation in Cameroon have come under heavy criticism from political actors, the civil society and the public.

In the letter, the members of the lower house of parliament accused the US Congress of misleading the public on the situation in Cameroon. They accused the US Congress of fueling the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon with their critical position.

However, the letter has not gone done well with the population since it was released to the public.

Jean Michel Nintcheu, Member of Parliament of the Social Democratic Front hit out at his peers for addressing the letter describing it as gross disregard to the sufferings of the people of the North West and South Wes Regions of Cameroon.

Surprisingly, SDF parliamentarian, Honourable Joshua Osih signed the letter and has since come out to defend himself in the face of heavy criticisms.