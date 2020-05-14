Cameroon:Muslim commuinity commit to fight against Coronavirus

The Muslim community in Bafut, North West Region of Cameroon is bracing up to join their counterparts nationwide to celebrate the feast of Ramadan next week.

Prayers and fasting have been taking place in various homes and small gatherings as they implore Allah to grant a total return of peace in this region.

It is in this light that the Member of Parliament for the Bafut-Tubah constituency, Honourable Oliver Agho visited the Muslim community in the Sabga area on Sunday to assist them with gifts that will see them through the fasting period marked by the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Honourable Member of Parliament brought cartons of soap, tea, sugar as well as sanitary equipment to help them fight the spread of the COVID-19.

“When you return home to thank your people (after the March 22 elections), you cannot go empty-handed. So we came with enough basic items for them. We also think it is a duty for us to sensitise them so that they can stay safe from the COVID-19,” Hon. Oliver Agho said.

Handing over the items worth FCFA 2 million, Hon. Oliver Agho praised the Muslim community for their transparency in handling funds meant for the roofing of the mosque which he also went to see for himself. He promised the community that they would work together to implement more projects with the grants from parliament.

One of the Muslim leaders of the community, Lamido Mamuda thanked the Honourable Member of Parliament for the gesture which will help them through the Ramadan period. He also pledged the commitment of the Muslim community in keeping the COVID-19 at bay in the Sabga area.

COVID-19 sensitisation intensifies

Honourable Oliver Agho was accompanied by the Mayors of Tubah and Bafut as they used the opportunity to sensitise the population once again on the respect of guidelines set by the World Health Oragnisation and the government of Cameroon to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Sabga is yet to record a case of the COVID-19 but the Mayor of Tubah, Tanjong Martin cautioned the population not to relax but to continue wearing their face masks, respect the social distancing measures and wash their hands regularly at the various points set by the Council.

The Mayor and the Honourable Member of Parliament later made a stopover at the Baptist Integrated Health Centre where they made some financial donations to assist the patients.

They promised to return with protective gears and other equipment to assist the hospital in the fght against the COVID-19