Cameroon:Muslims pray for end to Coronavirus at Tabaski celebrations

Muslim faithful in Cameroon have implored Allah to help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused millions of deaths across the world.

An end to the pandemic was one of the central themes of prayers on Friday, July 31 as the Muslims in Cameroon joined their counterparts worldwide to celebrate Aid El Kebir-the feast of the sacrifice.

Cognizant of the fact that the feast was being celebrated in a period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, mosques were at most half empty in strict respect of the barrier measures.

At the Yaounde Central Mosque, wearing of face masks as well as washing of hands was obligatory for faithful in order to gain access into the prayer ground. Not more than fifty faithful were admitted into the prayer grounds while the social distancing measure was strictly respected. Outside, those who could not have access into the prayer ground equally followed the Imam while respecting all the measures in place.

The Imam of the Yaounde Central Mosque, Mohaman Sminou centred his prayers on the respect of the barrier measures, love for one another as well as peace in the entire nation. In a brief sermon, called on the Muslim faithful to be exemplary citizens by scrupulously playing their part in helping government fight against the COVID-19. He pleaded with the Muslim faithful to match words to action by observing low key celebrations when they return home and avoid crowded places.

As exemplary citizens, he also exhorted them to be ambassadors of love and peace in order to keep Cameroon united and indivisible. He called on the Muslim faithful to emulate Prophet Mohammed and show love to one another. Cameroon has demonstrated in the past that it can accommodate all its sons and daughters irrespective of their religious backgrounds, thus Muslims and Christians should work together to continue consolidating peace in the nation, he added.