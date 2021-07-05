Cameroon:Nation bids farewell to former PM, Achidi Achu

Former Prime Minister, Simon Achidi Achu has been laid to rest in his native Santa, in the Mezam Division in the North West Region of Cameroon.

Thousands turned out in their numbers at the Santa ceremonial ground in Bamenda last Saturday, July 3 to a statesman who served the nation wholeheartedly till his death.

The official burial ceremony decreed by the Head of State Paul Biya lived up to the grandeur it deserved.

Leading the tributes was the Prime Minister, Head of Government and personal representative of the Head of State, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

On behalf of the Head of State, PM Dion Ngute decorated the fallen Achidi Achu with the medal of the Grand Cordon of the National Order of Merit.

An ecumenical service then followed before tributes from authorities, family members and friends who travelled from far and wide to pay their last respects to the fallen statesman.

In his sermon titled “Let Your Heart Not Be Troubled”, the Synod Clerk of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, the Reverend Han Miki described the Right Honourable Simon Achidi Achu as a man of peace but said there is hope in Christ that he is now resting in a better place.

All were unanimous that Simon Achidi Achu was a committed and devoted statesman who put the interest of the country at heart.

Achidi Achu, the family man was epitomised not only by the presence of his relatives but the entire Santa and North West Region represented at the ceremonial ground to bid him farewell.

Civil Honours

The ceremony in Santa was an apotheosis to a sequence of events that started right back in Yaounde all through the week.

Last Sunday, June 27, CPDM elite from the North West Region turned out at the Yaounde residence of the Prime Minister to pay their last respects.

Led by the Prime Minister Emeritus and Grand Chancellor of National Orders, HE Philemon Yang, the elite described the Right Honourable Simon Achidi Achu as a man who immensely contribute to the growth of their party in the North West Region and deserved all the honours as he journeys to the world beyond.

The visit set the tone for the week with the arrival of the mortal remains in the early house of Sunday, June 28 through the Yaounde Nsimalen Airport.

Then followed the removal of the corpse on Thursday, July 1 at the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital in the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute. Then followed a wake keep at the deceased’s residence marked by animations from various traditional dance groups as well as choirs.

The next day, followed civil honours at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex that brought together dignitaries, family members and friends to pay homage to the fallen statesman.

The over three-hour ceremony was marked by eulogies from personalities who knew and worked closed with the Right Honourable Simon Achidi Achu. Then followed parliamentary honours at the Senate before a funeral service at Presbyterian Church Bastos before the corpse was ferried to Santa, North West Region of Cameroon for burial.