Cameroon has launched national consultation to sample views in view of African Women in Trade

Protocol Elaboration Process.

The consultation which aims to boost and foster women’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement was launched on Wednesday, July 28 in Yaounde.

Launching the exercise were the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Professor Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme, as well as UN Women.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mathias Naab stressed the importance women entrepreneurs on the development of the economy.

“The importance of this consultation exercise is to gather viewpoints from women entrepreneurs nationwide and across many African countries that will inform the protocol that is supposed to be for trade and women in trade,” Mathias Naab said.

“It is important because Cameroon plays a vital role in the region and we know what Cameroonian women are made of. They are also an important part of the economy of this country. So this consultation is to gather viewpoints of all these women entrepreneurs, sit and agree on opportunities and challenges that will fit into this protocol,” he added.

On her part, the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Prof Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua said the project is timely because it will help reduce the inequalities suffered by women when it comes to transborder trade.