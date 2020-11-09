› Life

Cameroon:National Episcopal Conferene gets new scribe

Published on 09.11.2020

Bishops at previous plenary sitting (c) copyright

The National Episcopal Conference has appointed Mgr Jervis Kebei Kewi as the new scribe following the end of the 45 Plenary Assembly of Bishops in Cameroon.

In the final communiqué sanctioning the plenary that held last week in Yaounde, the National Episcopal Conference announced Mgr Jervis Kebei Kewi will replace Mgr Benoit Kalla whose four-year mandate had come to an end.  Mgr Kebei had served as assistant secretary general since 2016 until his appointment on November 6.

He will be assisted by Father Jean Etoundi who is cummulatively the National Chaplain for Prisons.

