Cameroon:National gendarmerie reinforces capacity in gander-based violence care

Published on 30.11.2020 at 10h27 by JournalduCameroun

The National Gendarmerie has boosted its ranks with new experts in the care of survivors of gender-based violence.

The experts are part of a new batch of gendarmes who recently underwent a training at the organized by the National Gendarmerie in collaboration with UN Women on the care of survivors of gender-based violence in conflict zones.

The various batches of trainees recently received their certificates at the National Gendarmerie Training Centre marking the first phase of the exercise.

During this first phase of this exercise, 250 gendarmes were trained in four sessions of three days (from 12 to 14 November 2019, with 100 participants), Bafoussam (from 26 to 28 November 2019 with 50 participants), Douala (from 14 to 16 January 2020 with 50 participants) and the last one in Yaoundé ( from 28 to 30 January 2020 with 50 participants).

In addition to their certificates, , a material donation from the Gender Desk Office was handed to two Gendarmerie Units to strengthen the care of victims of violence in the North-West and South-West Regions. The items include among others Desktops, printers, refrigerators and other office equipments.

