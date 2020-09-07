The National Observatory for Climate Change, NOCC has warned there could be more floods in Douala and parts of the Littoral Regions in the days ahead.

In its latest bulletin on climate forecast, the NOCC warned of a possibility of floods, landslides as a result of soil saturation as more rains are expected in the days ahead. The bulletin adds that the heavy rains could thus be witnessed in these areas between 1-10 September, calling on all to take precautionary measures.

“Particular attention must be paid to certain localities which present signs of a high probability of a temperature rise as compare to their historical average temperature at this same time of the year between 1979-2018,” the report said.

The alert was also concern parts of the Centre Region which could witness heavy rains within =the specified period in the bulletin. Thus the populations of Nkoteng, Yoko, Monatele, Mbalmayo, Mbandjock, Akonolinga, and Nanga Eboko have been urged to be prudent as they go about their activities.

However, the National Observatory for Climate Change, has advised farmers in these localities to continue planting their crops at the various agro-ecological zones following its proposed agricultural calendar.7

The NOCC also advised those in the livestock sector to continue vaccination in the five agro-ecological in order to avoid any infection on their animals during this rainy season.

Floods in SW

A day after the NOCC issued the bulletin for the next ten days, heavy rains were recorded on Saturday, September 5 in parts of the economic capital though no floods nor major incidents were recorded.

However, the heavy rains that fell the same day in the locality of Ekombe, Mbonge sub division in the South West region left several neighbourhoods flooded, locals confirmed.

Areas like Ekombe three corners as well as Marumba junction were heavily flooded making it difficult for farmers on business persons to go about their activities on the day, but no casualty was recorded.