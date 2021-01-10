Cameroon:New CBC President inducted

The new Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Charlemagne Nditemeh was yesterday inducted into his function on Sunday, January 10 during a service held in Bamenda.

In a service attended by hundreds of Christians of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, the new President thanked the entire Baptist family for the confidence and support bestowed on him.

He thanked his predecessor Reverend Dr Godwill Foncham for the job done pledged to make the Cameroon Baptist Convention even stronger.

Rev Dr Nditemeh induction came 24 hours after the Cameroon Baptist Convention organised a send forth service for Reverend Dr Godwill Ncham.

Revernd Godwill Ncham said he was proud of the job he had accomplished and wished well for his successor to whom he said he was ready to assist whenever need be.