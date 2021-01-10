› Life

Happening now

Cameroon:New CBC President inducted

Published on 11.01.2021 at 00h36 by JournalduCameroun

The new Executive President of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Charlemagne Nditemeh was yesterday inducted into his function on Sunday, January 10 during a service held in Bamenda.

In a service attended by hundreds of Christians of the Cameroon Baptist Convention, the new President thanked the entire Baptist family for the confidence and support bestowed on him.

He thanked his predecessor Reverend Dr Godwill Foncham for the job done pledged to make the Cameroon Baptist Convention even stronger.

Rev Dr Nditemeh induction came 24 hours after the Cameroon Baptist Convention organised a send forth service for Reverend Dr Godwill Ncham.

Revernd Godwill Ncham said he was proud of the job he had accomplished and wished well for his successor to whom he said he was ready to assist whenever need be.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top