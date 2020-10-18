Cameroon:New COVID-19 isolation centres in view

There are plans to set up new COVID-19 isolation centres to replace three units that have been dismantled in Yaounde, Douala and Limbe, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed.

The Public Health Minister was speaking on Thursday, October 15 in Yaounde as he visited the Ngoa Ekelle stadium where workers are dismantling the isolation centre that was previously set up there to give way for preparations for the African Nations Championship.

The Minister came to the site to urge the workers to accelerate the dismantling process as the turf has to be done all over in preparations for the CHAN.

However, he reassured the population that the equipment will just be transferred to a new site where they will be set up to continue receiving patients.

“It should be noted that this equipment will be deported elsewhere. A reflection is already underway to see in which hospital another care unit will can be set up, ” Dr Malachie Manaouda noted.

Dismantling the equipment does not signal an end to the pandemic, the Minister of Public Health warned as he urged the population to continue respecting the barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation.

“Dismantling should in no way be seen as an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been obliged to do this because of the upcoming Africa Nations Championship, CHAN…” the Minister of Public Health said.

The operation to dismantle the equipment at the COVID-19 specialised centres took place simultaneously last weekend at the Yaounde Military Stadium, Mbappe Leppe stadium in Douala and in Limbe.