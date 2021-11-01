Cameroon:New faces emerge at Canal d’Or awards

It was an emotional night for actors in the entertainment industry who gathered for the 13 edition of the Canal d’Or awards.

After over a month of voting, the time had come to separate the wheat from the chaff during an event that drew late into the night.

New Faces Emerge

Away from the regular winners and faces that the public had been used to seeing, a new breed of entertainers were recognized for their efforts put in through the past two years in the entertainment industry.

It is the case with Witty Minstrel who went home with the prize for the best folklore music as his hit song “Be Proud” left the jury and the voting public seduced.

Another new face that emerged at the award night was rising star, Happy d’Effoulan who scooped the award for the “New Best Act” with his ground-breaking single “Tchapeu Tchapeu”.

The new faces were equally evident with the stage performers as comedian Ulrich Takam scooped two awards on the night; “Best Digital Performance in comedy” and “Best Web comedy series”.

After bursting to the scene two years ago alongside renowned comedian Fingon Tralala, Christelle Falonne aka Niketchue scooped the prize for the best female web comedian. On her part, Emy Dany Bassong of the TV soap, Madame…Monsieur, scooped the prize for the best actress.

Another lady who made her presence felt in her breakthrough year, Darina Victry went home with the prize for the “Best Digital performance” in music with over 48 million views on YouTube. On her part, Mimie went home with the prize for the best female urban artiste.

Some Regulars Remain Firm

Despite the emergence of young talents in recent years, others have remained steadfast and constant in their works as they were equally recognized on the night.

It is the case with Indira Baboke who went back home with the prize of the “Best Gospel Artiste” as well as Coco Argentée who scooped two prizes; best video and female artiste of the year.

On his part, rapper Tenor rose from his ruins to grab the Best Male Afro Urban artiste while Aveiro Djess grabbed the award for the most popular song with his hit track “Nyama”.

The prize for the Best African Artiste in the Anglophone category went to Yemi Alade while that for the Francophone category went to Fally Ipupa.

Actor Rigobert Etchu was also reward for his constant strides as he grabbed the award for the best male actor in a soap for his role in Madame…Monsieur. The soap was equally crowned as the best TV series.

Still on stage, veteran comedian Fingon Tralala scooped the prize for the best actor in a web comedy as well as best humorist.

The organizing committee handed out special prizes to actor Kang Quintus, and artistes Magic System and Sam Fan Thomas. To crown the night, the prize for the male artiste of the year went to Locko.