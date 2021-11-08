Cameroon has set up its first ever society of Senology and Breast pathology to help accelerate research and fight against breast cancer.

The scientific structure was set up last Friday, November 5 at the end of Senology and Breast Pathology days held in Yaounde. At the end of the gathering, Professor, Esther Meka, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the University of Yaounde I emerged as the first president of the newly created scientific society.

Representing the Minister of Public Health, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Ndjock expressed satisfaction with all the exposés and proposals made in fighting against breast cancer; epidemiology, therapy, algology and anthropology for effective management, leading to healing.

He said breast cancer remains a real public health threat with at least 4000 new cases diagnosed for 2000 deaths recorded each year in Cameroon.

As a proposal to this serial killer, stakeholders resolved to improve tools for management of breast cancer cases as well as organize and subsidise mass screening.

On the other hand, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health confirmed plans are underway to set up a national institute for the management of cancer.

Steps have been undertaken in collaboration with the Belgian Cooperation to create an oncology institute in the days ahead which will not only address breast cancer but all forms of cancer, Prof Ndjock added.

He equally announced that in the days ahead, the Ministry of Public Health will acquire a medicalised vehicle which will tour Cameroon for mass cancer screening.

These scientific days, chaired by Prof. Émile Mboudou with the participation of professors Menye from Gabon, Bony from Côté d’ivoire and Ndom from Cameroon, brought together 200 participants received, 63 publications out of the 70 expected. For the quality of her work, Dr Essong Mapoko Sandrine received the prize for the best presentation and Dr Assoumou Obiang the best Abstract.

On behalf of the foreign delegations, Professor Bony from Cote d’Ivoire expressed satisfaction with the quality of proposals as they all look forward to another gathering on October 6, 2022.