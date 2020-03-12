The National Council For the approval of Textbookss and didactic materials will round off its evaluation of books to be used in high schools beginig next academic year.

The Council has been meeting in its 18th session since Monday March 9, in Yaounde. Opening the session on Monday, the Minister of Secondary Education Professor Nalova who called on all those tasked with evaluating the books submitted to be diligent and work in all transparency in order to select the best books that will be be effectively used for the education of young Cameroonians.

« We have aadopteed a policy of one book so that most of the parents will be able to buy the book, to enable all the students in one class to have the book so that it shouldn’t occur that a student fails because they did not have the book, »the Minister of Secondary Education Professsor Nalova Lyonga said.

« However, when we say one book, it doesn’t stop the child from using books that are good for his or her level. We always say that the teachers should ask them to read some very good books, but when it comes to exams, the material should come from one book, » she added.

She stressed those in charge of the commission are the most « noble and honest » and trusts by the end of the week, they must have done a perfect job. She also warned no bribbery will be tolerated in the course of the process.

In total, the Council has been working on 54 books for the Lower and Upper Sixth classes and are expected to make the final selection this weekend.

According to the permanent secretary of the National Book Commission Professor Marcellin Vounda, the commission that has been working the whole week will take into consideration the contents of the textbooks presented as well as their scientific aptitude. The commission will also be looking at the pedagogic approach of the textbooks as well as the quality of langue which will be evaluated on 50, Professor Vounda said.

He stressed that textbooks will not only be retained for their prices but i twill be a combination of all these aspects that will guide the judgement of the council to make their selection.

In the French sub system of education, 114 textbooks have been submitted for evaluation for the class of Première.