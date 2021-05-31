Cameroon:New UBa Registrar takes office

The newly appointed Registrar of the University of Bamenda, Professor Patrick Kongnyuy has been challenged to uphold the standards of the institutions and take it to higher heights.

The challenge was put forth by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Theresia Akenji while installing the new Registrar into his functions on Thursday, May 27, 24 hours after he was appointed by Presidential Decree.

Installing the new Registrar, the Vice Chancellor called on him to see his appointment as recognition of the hard work he has been putting in at the institution but even bigger call to serve the university community in a higher capacity.

“The job of a registrar requires total commitment on a daily basis and requires a hands-on approach. The task is quite grueling but with hard work and applying best practices, there sure will be very positive results,” Professor Akenji said.

The Vice Chancellor called on the new Registrar to prioritise collaboration, cooperation, respect of administrative procedures and regulations and respect of hierarchy.

On her part, the VC promised total support from the administration and the student community to ensure the Registrar succeeds in his mission.

Gratitude was equally extended to Director of Academic Affairs, Professor Victor Cheo who stepped in as interim Registrar for the past 11 months.

Until his appointment, the new registrar was serving as Vice Dean in charge of Teaching and Programmes at the Faculty of Education at the University of Bamenda. He replaces Professor Victor Tani Banlilon who passed away on July 7, 2020.

Assistant lecturer at the University of Buea in 2008, Professor Patrick Kongnyuy was later sent to the then Higher Teachers’ Training College Annex, Bambili where he served till 2011 when he was promoted to the grade of lecturer and later rose to the rank of associate professor in 2015.

He has equally served as Head of Department, Social Economy and Family Management of the Higher Technical Teacher Training College, Bambili, Head of Department of Sciences of Education, Higher Teacher Training College, Bambili.