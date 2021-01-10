Cameroon:Newly appointed Eseka Bishop ordained

The new Bishop of Eseka, His Lordship François Achille Eyabi has pledged to unite his flock for the growth of his diocese and help spread the word of God.

He took the commitment on Friday, January 8 following his ordination as the new Bishop of Eseka. During a six-hour ceremony that held at the Eseka ceremonial ground, Mgr François Achille Eyabi gave God all the glory for the honour to serve Him as Bishop of the Eseka, which has over 150,000 Catholic Faithful.

Looking to the tasks ahead of him, the new Bishop called on all Christians and stakeholders to join hands together in order to achieve them and build a solid foundation on which the Diocese of Eseka can stand.

Installing the new Bishop into his functions, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Douala, His Lordship Samuel Kleda challenged the Christians of the Diocese to help their new shepherd lead them to the Promised Land. He also called on the Bishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Douala to remain united and provide assistance to the new Bishop of Eseka whenever needed.

His Lordship François Achille Eyabi, 59, was appointed Bishop of Eseka on November 14, 2020 by the Holy Father Pope Francis. His appointment came to fill the void left by his predecessor, Mgr Dieudonné Bongmis who died in 2018. Before his appointment, he was serving as priest at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Edea.