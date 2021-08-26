Cameroon:Newly appointed UB officials put to task

Newly appointed officials of the University of Buea have been called upon to carry out their activities with diligence in order to maintain the standards of the institution.

The call was made by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Horace Manga Ngomo on Wednesday, August 25 while installing them into their functions at the Dorothy Limunga Njeuma Amphitheatre.

The newly appointed were; Professor Moukengue Imano Adolphe (Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation), Professor Bechem nee Eneke Esoeyang Tambe (Registrar), Professor Egbe Enow Andew (Director of Academic Affairs) and Professor Endeley Margaret Nalova (Dean of the Faculty of Education). They were all appointed by Presidential Decree last Friday, August 20.

Installing them into their functions, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea stressed the need to continue to maintain the standards of the institution both qualitatively and quantitatively.

He equally expressed gratitude to the outgoing officials to who he said the University of Buea will continue to seek their expertise whenever needed.