Five private institutions of higher learning have acquired the tutorship of the University of Ngaoundere.

The IUPLE of Ebolowa, ISTMAAD of Ngaoundere, ISAPES OF Yaounde as well as HINTEL and IUT of Yaounde got mentorship from the Ngaoundere Unversity last week after the signing of the various supervisory agreements.

The agreements were signed between the Rector of the University of Ngaoundere, Professor Uphe Chinje Melo and the various heads of the institutions on Wednesday, February 17 at the Yaounde branch of the Ngaoundere University based in the Fouda neighbourhood.

Signing the documents, the Rector of the University of Ngaoundere, Professor Uphe Chinje Melo said these agreements thus respond to the directives of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education.

These agreements aim to put in place a cooperation policy which aims to promote and organize exchanges of teachers, researchers, students and technical personnel; co-supervise the work of the students; exchange scientific, educational and research documents; promote research, training, exchange of ideas and people within the framework of jointly developed research programs; and jointly organize missions, internships, seminars and conferences, the Rector of the University of Ngaoundere added.

She equally called on the heads of the various institutions to be dynamic, proactive and make their institutions modern in order to align to the objectives of the University of Ngaoundere as outlined in its five-year strategic plan that was recently unveiled.