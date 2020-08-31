Cameroon:Ngaoundere varsity unveils five-year strategic plan

The University of Ngaoundere has presented its five-year strategic plan for 2021-2025 aimed at making the institution more professional and produce graduates that can be more competitive in the job market.

The strategic development plan was presented to the public on Friday, August 28 at the end of deliberations that were chaired by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education and Chancellor of Academic Order, Professor Jacques Fame Ndongo.

The strategic development plan, it was revealed will focus on pertinent areas, including the emphasis on the professionalization of training, even at the level of the traditional faculties.

Presenting the strategic plan to the public, the Rector of the University of Ngaoundere Uphe Chinje Melo said the goal is to equip the students of this university, in order to make them more competitive in the job market and self-employment. The project was equally presented to the partners of the university institution, so that its implementation is a reality at the end of the period indicated, she added.

For the plan to be achieved, the Rector said it will require the effort from all stakeholders as well as financial partners who she urged to totally believe in the institution. The deliberations were also an opportunity for the various faculties and schools of the University of Ngaoundere to demonstrate their savoir-faire in order to convince all the partners and stakeholders present.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, lauded the institution for the initiative to draw out a plan which he said falls in line with the higher education goals to produce the best and most competitive talents into the job market.7