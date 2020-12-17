Cameroon:Ngarbuh massacre case opens in Yaounde today

The case against soldiers accused of killing children and destroying property on February 14, in Ngarbuh, Donga Mantung Division in the North West Region opened in Yaounde today.

At least three persons accused of carrying out the attacks appeared before a judge at the Yaounde Military tribunal where they are expected to be charged.

The case opens today after an independent investigation ordered by the Head of State, Paul Biya accused them of killing at least three children during the attack.

Human rights groups say at least 22 persons were killed during the attack, including 14 children and accused soldiers of the Cameroon defence forces of carrying out the attack in repraisals to separatists.