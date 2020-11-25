Queen Mothers of the North West Region have denounced the atrocities committed in that part of the country as well as in the South West Region, praying for peace to reign.

Gathered at the Bamenda ceremonial ground on Tuesday, November 24, the Queen Mothers drawn from all the divisions of the North West Region prayed in various local languages for peace stressing there shouldn’t be a repeat of the Ngarbuh, Kumba, Muyuka and other macabre scenes that have been observed in the past months.

Leading the prayers, Mafor Judith Yah Sunday Achidi lamented on the loss of human lives and said never again should such situations be observed.

“Never again should we be confronted with what we have witnessed, our children should never be targets and as Queen Mothers we will continue to uphold the sanctity of lives and the protection of all human lives in and out of our communities,” she said.

After the prayers and wailing, the women issued a memorandum for peace before staging a short walk at the commercial Avenue brandishing placards calling for peace.

Mafor Judith Yah Sunday the made a stop at the DDR Centre in Bamenda where she encouraged the ex combattants to continue to be good citizens, ambassadors of peace and trust in state institutions. The ex combatants then received a consignment of food stuff, laundry items, toiletries and other basic commodities.