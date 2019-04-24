Cameroon:NW Governor threatens to sanction fleeing administrators

Divisional delegates in the North West region who have been absent from their duty posts have two weeks to return by be replaced, the Governor of the North West region has warned.

Adolphe Lele LAfrique issued the warning after noticing most divisional delegates in his region had fled to Bamenda where they have been assigned office spaces by Regional Delegates.

« All Divisional Delegates are hereby instructed to resume duty in their respective places of work within two weeks with …Past that date, all Senior Divisionaal Officers are expected to ascertain the irregular absence of defaulters and hence to kick off the procedure for their replacement by those willing to work, » the Governor warned.

Most civil servants in parts of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have abandoned their duty posts as the crisis continues to deepen.

Threats from authorities for these workers to return have most often fallen on deaf ears while Monday gost town operations continue to slow down activities in these regions.