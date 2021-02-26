Cameroon:NW Queen mothers cry louder for peace in Anglophone regions

Queen mothers in the North West Region have reiterated their commitment to mourn the deaths as well as make their voices louder for an end to the killings in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

They were out again on Wednesday, February 24 for a public demonstration in Bamenda to denounce the recent killing as well as pray for peace and stability in the two troubled regions as well as the entire nation.

The past weeks have been bloody in the North West and South West Regions, notably the brutal killing of three traditional rulers in Essoh Atah, Lebialem Division while an 87-year old woman was killed in Nwa.

Meeting at the Bamenda ceremonial ground to mourn these killings, the Queen mothers condemned these acts and reterated calls for children still in the bushes to drop their weapons.

Though not present at the mourning because of other duties, the organiser of the event, Mafor Judith Yah Sunday sent a message to comfort affected communities and reiterated her resolve to push on with the initiative until sustainable peace is attained.

“I cannot be happy while my sisters, mothers, from the NW and SW Regions are suffering. Children are killed day and night. I cannot sit in Yaounde comfortably when blood is being shed. My sisters cannot go to the farms. They cannot go to the markets to do business. They cannot send their children to school,” Mafor Yah Sunday said in a message read by her personal representative, Benedict Ndinwa.

The Queen mothers equally used the opportunity to praise Mafor Yah Sunday for the initiative which they said is bearing fruits as more children are dropping their weapons and leaving the bushes.

While reiterating their resolve to continue with the initiative, the Queen mothers marched around the Commercial Avenue with placards sensitising the population on the need for peace.