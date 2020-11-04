Cameroon:Nyan Enthrones New Chief on Saturday

The people of Nyan village, a third class chiefdom in Bangem sub- division, Kupe Muanenguba Division of the South West Region are set to have a new traditional ruler.

Retired Gendarmerie Brigade Commander Joseph NkokeEkukwe will be enthroned and installed on Saturday 7 November in Nyan by the Divisional Officer of Bangem, Felix Kanga.

The enthronement and installation ceremony is expected to be attended by the SDO of K/M, the Mayor of Bangem, traditional rulers of Elung Clan and top elites of the village.

HRH Joseph Nkoke Ekukwe was recognized recently as the 3rdclass chief of Nyan village by a Préfectoral Order signed by the Senior Divisional Officer for Kupe Muanenguba Division, Jean-Marie Tchakui Noundie, thereby abating the dark clouds that hovered over the Nyan chieftaincy stool since 2007 when the former ruler announced his abdication for health reasons.

A New Dawn For Nyan

As Nyan indigenes across the world are mobilizing to give Saturday’s event the grandeur it deserves, the excitement among the people is telling of the anxiousness of which they await their new leader. This is particularly so because Nyan has been in disarray for years without a veritable leader and thus such bigcultural events that brings together sons and daughters eluded the village. It is therefore a new beginning with a renewed determination by indigenes to make Nyan’Great Again’.

Material, financial and human resources mobilization has been ongoing ever since the date for the chieftaincy coronation was picked. From the involvement of every son and daughter of Nyan, it is crystalclear that Nyan is about to revive the unity that hitherto characterized the village in the 80s and 90s.

Challenges That Await New Chief

After Saturday’s coronation, HRH Chief NkokeEkukwe will fullyassume his traditional role as the shepherd of the entire Nyan village. It is therefore incumbent on him to rally all sons and daughters of the village under one canopy. The unity of Nyan should be a top priority of the new leadership because it is only through unity that development can be attained. The chief will therefore have to sustain the new found momentum and revive the Nyan Cultural and Development Association dubbed “NyelleNyah.”

Urgent development challengesthat needs short term, medium term and long term solutions include the rehabilitation of Nyan Community Water scheme, the rehabilitation of Government Primary School Nyan, the completion of the Solar electrification system, Nyan land boundary issues with some neighbouring villages and the construction of the bridge over River Ehokohon the road leading to Bangem town, amongst others.

With a new leadership and a united elite, such development projects could be realized with the support of government services and the Bangem Council.