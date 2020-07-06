Cameroon:Nylon hospital clears air over alleged corpse mutilation

The Nylon District Hospital in Douala has dismissed social media allegations of the mutilation of a corpse at the morgue of the health facility.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 4, the head of communication of the health facility Joelle Engome revealed an isolated incident that occurred at the hospital last week was immediately laid to rest by the management and the concerned family.

According to the statement, a family stormed the hospital’s premises on July 2 with the corpse of their family member accusing workers of the morgue to have mutilated some parts of the corpse.

However, after the hospital’s administration ordered for a complete test to be run on the corpse in the presence of the family and forces of law and order, no anomaly was discovered on the corpse, the head of the communication unit said.

The family was thus obliged to tender in a verbal as well as written apology to the health facility before they took back their corpse for the funeral ground.

“While extending our condolences to the bereaved family, we want to reassure the population that the Nylon District Hospital is in no way involved in such practice and we urge them to continue to trust our mortuary services,” the health facility said in a statement.