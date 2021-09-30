Cameroo:”No increase in gas prices”-Trade Minister says

There will be no increase in the price of a gas cyclinder, the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has reassured.

In a release signed on Tuesday, September 28, the Minister of Trade dismissed rumours of a reported rise in the price of a gas cylinder from FCFA 6,500 to FCFA 7,3100.

The clarifications come after social media rumours earlier this week claiming government had approved an increase in the proce of a gas gas cylinder.

However, the Minister of Trade has called on consumers to remain calm and ignore such rumours while also clling o business persons to respect the current price.