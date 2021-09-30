› Business

Cameroo:”No increase in gas prices”-Trade Minister says

Published on 30.09.2021 at 14h53 by JournalduCameroun

Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana up front to make sure traders respect prices (c) copyright

There will be no increase in the price of a gas cyclinder, the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has reassured.

In a release signed on Tuesday, September 28, the Minister of Trade dismissed rumours of a reported rise in the price of a gas cylinder from FCFA 6,500 to FCFA 7,3100.

The clarifications come after social media rumours earlier this week claiming government had approved an increase in the proce of a gas gas cylinder.

However, the Minister of Trade has called on consumers to remain calm and ignore such rumours while also clling o business persons to respect the current price.

 

