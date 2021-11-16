Cameroon:Toko Ekambi strikes to send Lions through to World Cup play-offs

Cameroon are through to the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers after edging out Côte d’Ivoire one nil on Tuesday night at the Japoma Sports Complex in Douala.

A first half strike from Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi(23′) was enough for the Lions to leapfrog the Elephants into top spot of the group and move into the next round.

In a fiesty game of two bitter West African rivales, the Ivorians needed just a point while Cameroon needed the win at all cost.

It was thus the Lions who took the initiative to their opponents, stifling the midfield and looking to exploit the gaps behind the Ivorians defence.

Cameroon’s first half pressure did pay off when Moumi Ngamaleu’s pressing robbed an Ivorians defender of the Ball before serving Karl Toko Ekambi who rifled the Ball into the back of the net.

The Lions held on to their lead into the break and put up a controlled performance in the second half to see off the game and progress to the play-offs.