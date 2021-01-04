Life › Human interest

Cameroon:One dead, several others injured on New Year’s Day in Yaounde

Published on 04.01.2021 at 14h41 by JournalduCameroun

Efforts-are-being-stepped-up-to-get-children-off-the-streets-of-Yaounde (c) copyright

At least one person was reported dead and several others injured in various incidents that occurred on New Year’s Day in the nation’s capital, Yaounde.

One of the accident occurred at the Ahala neighbourhood at the entrance to the town where two vehicles were involved in a collision leaving one person dead and several others injured.

At the Nsimeyong neighbourhood, at least two persons were injured after the bike they boarded skidded off the road into a gutter.

At the Biyem Assi District Hospital, very few injury cases were recorded compared to Christmas though patients with minor cuts were recorded at the emergency ward.

