A recent video has emerged of a woman reportedly being buried alive in a village in the North West region of Cameroon.

The video that has been making rounds on the social media since morning was reportedly shot in the locality of Guzang, Momo division of the North West region of Cameroon.

In the video, a group of boys are heard accusing a woman of betraying them to the Cameroonian army as the woman is in a dug up hole apparently waiting to be buried.

The woman is then shot on the head before being buried by the boys say this is a lesson to those who attempt to ‘betray’ them in the locality.

This latest development comes to raise security questions in the North West and South West regions as the Prime Minister continues consultations and of the dialogue.