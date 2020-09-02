Over three thousand civil status registration documents will be produced in some divisions in the Littoral region by the end of 2020.

The move is an initiative from the Women’s Peace Initiatives, WPI in partnership with the National Civil Status Registration Office, BUNEC. The project is funded by the European Union (EU) through the Support Program for Active Citizenship in Cameroon (Procvis) under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

The objective by both partners is to produce 3000 birth certificates, 500 marriage certificates and 100 death certificates in the Douala III and V sub divisions in the Wouri Division, Ngwei in the Sanaga Maritime Division and Dibombari in the Mungo Division.

According to the WPI, the project which was launched on July 28, seeks to “Contribute in strengthening local governance by rehabilitating civil status through information, awareness and support for citizens with the related formalities and obligations”.

Thus, 35 community actors (doctors, civil status registration officers, religious leaders and associations, etc.) took part in a training workshop on August 27, 2020 in Douala to better prepare for field work.

The workshop was equally aimed at “improving the level of knowledge of actors in the civil status chain on the regulations governing the field, in order to enable them offer better services to the populations who request them”, Nathalie Foko, head of the WPI said.

On her part, the Head of Bunec for the Littoral region, Jeanne Nkongo Mbape said the this activity falls in line with their duties to provide credible civil status registration data in order to guide decision makers in the elaboration, implementation, follow up and evaluation of various projects and policies.